Rockets' James Harden: Erupts for season-high 57 points
Harden racked up 57 points (17-33 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 17-18 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, a block and two steals over 34 minutes Monday against Memphis.
Harden not only turned in his highest scoring total of the 2018-19 campaign, but he also did so with efficiency, shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc. He attempted 18 shots from the charity stripe, which is typically a good indication of how things are going for the 2018 league MVP. Harden has been playing some of the best basketball of his career of late, averaging 39.5 points along with 8.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.8 steals over his previous seven matchups.
