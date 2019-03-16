Rockets' James Harden: Listed as questionable Sunday

Harden is listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt with Minnesota due to a cervical strain, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Harden appears to have picked up the injury during Friday's win over the Suns. The injury doesn't appear to be overly serious, but if Harden's unable to go, look for IMan Shumpert and Eric Gordon to see a boost in minutes.

