Rockets' James Harden: Out two weeks

Harden will miss at least two weeks with a Grade 2 strain of his left hamstring, Jenny Dial Creech of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Harden suffered the strain while jumping off his left leg for a layup in Sunday's game against the Lakers. He'll be re-evaluated in two weeks, which means his total absence could end up being longer than two weeks, depending on the results of the two-week checkup. In his absence, Chris Paul and Eric Gordon should see more ball-handling opportunities, while Gerald Green and Bobby Brown will likely be in store for more playing time.