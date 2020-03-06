Rockets' James Harden: Poor shooting performance in loss

Harden notched 16 points (4-17 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 8-11 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 120-105 loss to the Clippers.

This was Harden's fourth lowest-scoring game of the 2019/20 season, as he looked uncomfortable all game long and missed his eight attempts from three-point range, making it just the second time in the entire season that he hasn't made at least one shot from beyond the arc. The star shooting guard will try to bounce back Saturday at Charlotte.