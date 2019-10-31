Rockets' James Harden: Puts up 59 points
Harden scored 59 points (18-32 FG, 6-14 3PT, 17-18 FT), dished out nine assists, grabbed three rebounds and had one steal during Houston's 159-158 win at Washington this Wednesday.
Harden registered the best scoring output of any player during the current regular season, and the star shooting guard has been on fire of late with 99 points scored combined over his last two games. He hasn't been shooting at a high percentage from the field -- 37.8 percent in his first four games -- but he has supplied that with elite scoring and passing stats. He will aim to extend his sizzling run of form next Friday against Kyrie Irving and the Nets on the road.
