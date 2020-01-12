Rockets' James Harden: Reaches big milestone Saturday

Harden scored a game-high 32 points (8-17 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 10-13 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Saturday's 139-109 rout of the Timberwolves.

He did commit 11 turnovers, but Harden still put together an impressive line and likely would've racked up another triple-double had he not gotten the entire fourth quarter off. With a three-pointer in the second quarter, Harden became the 45th player in NBA history -- and the seventh youngest -- to reach 20,000 points for his career.