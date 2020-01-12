Rockets' James Harden: Reaches big milestone Saturday
Harden scored a game-high 32 points (8-17 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 10-13 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Saturday's 139-109 rout of the Timberwolves.
He did commit 11 turnovers, but Harden still put together an impressive line and likely would've racked up another triple-double had he not gotten the entire fourth quarter off. With a three-pointer in the second quarter, Harden became the 45th player in NBA history -- and the seventh youngest -- to reach 20,000 points for his career.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Limited in Thursday's loss•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Posts 40-point triple-double again•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Monster triple-double•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 35 points in return•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Will play Tuesday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Planning to play Tuesday•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.