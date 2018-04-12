Rockets' James Harden: Ruled out for season finale

Harden is dealing with an ankle injury and has been ruled out for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Kings, Rockets radio play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.

Despite being listed with an ankle injury, this appears to be just a precautionary absence more than anything as the Rockets try and get rested and fully healthy for their upcoming playoff run. Along with Harden, Chris Paul (rest), Eric Gordon (ankle), Clint Capela (hand), Trevor Ariza (leg) and Ryan Anderson (ankle) are all out as well, so the Rockets will only have a handful of players available. Look for Harden to be ready to go ahead of the Rockets' playoff opener this weekend.