Rockets' James Harden: Struggles from field

Harden had 34 points (8-20 FG, 2-9 3PT, 16-18 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and one block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 loss against the Lakers.

Harden has bounced back nicely from his 13-point effort against the Blazers earlier this week and although he has scored 30 or more points in three of his last five contests, it's also worth noting he has been unable to reach the 20-point plateau twice during that stretch. Harden has struggled badly when it comes to his accuracy during that five-game span, though, as he is shooting just 35.9 percent from the field and 29.6 percent from deep through those five contests.