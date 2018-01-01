Rockets' James Harden: Suffers strained hamstring

Harden will not return to Sunday's game against the Lakers after sustaining a strained left hamstring, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Harden suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter, so he still was able to play 41 minutes and compile 40 points and 11 assists. Further evaluation on his hamstring will determine if he needs extended time off the court. If he does, Chris Paul and Eric Gordon will likely see an increased usage rate, while Gerald Green and Bobby Brown could see unexpected time on the court.