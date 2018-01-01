Rockets' James Harden: Suffers strained hamstring
Harden will not return to Sunday's game against the Lakers after sustaining a strained left hamstring, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Harden suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter, so he still was able to play 41 minutes and compile 40 points and 11 assists. Further evaluation on his hamstring will determine if he needs extended time off the court. If he does, Chris Paul and Eric Gordon will likely see an increased usage rate, while Gerald Green and Bobby Brown could see unexpected time on the court.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Exits with leg injury•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Good to go Sunday vs. Lakers•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Teases triple-double in Christmas Day loss•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 51 points in two straight games•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...