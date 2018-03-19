Rockets' Joe Johnson: Fails to leave the bench Sunday
Johnson was a healthy scratch Sunday, perhaps earning himself a rest day.
Johnson failed to see any court time Sunday after seeing limited action in the previous five games. He is a mere fringe rotation guy on his new team and holds no real value other than as a possible streaming option, but only when others around him are resting, which isn't very often.
