Tucker supplied 18 points (6-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Thursday's 119-109 win over the Raptors.

Tucker logged his second double-double of the season, hauled in double-digit boards for the third time and sank five treys for the third time as well. The 34-year-old forward continues to play heavy minutes on an almost nightly basis, seeing less than 30 minutes only once through 21 games. Moreover, he's contributing a career high scoring average while maintaining career-best shooting percentages from the field, beyond the arc and the charity stripe.