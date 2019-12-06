Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Logs second double-double of season
Tucker supplied 18 points (6-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Thursday's 119-109 win over the Raptors.
Tucker logged his second double-double of the season, hauled in double-digit boards for the third time and sank five treys for the third time as well. The 34-year-old forward continues to play heavy minutes on an almost nightly basis, seeing less than 30 minutes only once through 21 games. Moreover, he's contributing a career high scoring average while maintaining career-best shooting percentages from the field, beyond the arc and the charity stripe.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.