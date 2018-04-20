Anderson (ankle) is considered probable for Saturday's Game 3 against the Timberwolves, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.

The Rockets had hoped to get Anderson back for Game 2, but the veteran was ultimately ruled out as he continues to work back from a sprained left ankle. All signs now point to Anderson getting back into the mix for Game 3, but he'll be a relatively risky DFS play considering the six-game layoff, as well as the fact that his minutes began to dwindle a bit near the end of the regular season.