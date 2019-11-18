Anderson was waived by the Rockets on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The veteran forward, who was a healthy scratch in each of the past seven games, will be seeking a new home. Anderson's struggled with his shot over the past two seasons and is hitting fewer than 30 percent of his three pointers for the second straight season and is averaging just 2.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in 7.0 minutes per game this year. Anderson could appeal to teams in need of three-point shooting and veteran leadership, though his recent performance hasn't inspired much confidence.