Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Joins Rockets
Anderson has agreed to a partially-guaranteed contract with the Rockets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Anderson played 25 contests last season between the Heat and the Suns, seeing just 12.9 minutes per game. He played for the Rockets during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, averaging 11.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 threes across 27.8 minutes. It's not immediately clear what sort of guarantees are on Anderson's contract, but it doesn't seem likely that he'll see a significant role with Houston, assuming he's on the final roster.
