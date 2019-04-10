Heat's Ryan Anderson: Gets garbage-time burn
Anderson (personal) played one minute Tuesday in the Heat's 122-99 win over the 76ers, accruing no statistics during his time on the floor.
Anderson had missed the Heat's previous two games to tend to a personal matter but rejoined the team for its penultimate game of the regular season. As per usual, he remained outside of coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation and only saw action in garbage time. With the Heat eliminated from the postseason race, Anderson could fall into more minutes Wednesday against the Nets, but probably not enough to make him interesting for DFS or streaming purposes.
