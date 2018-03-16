Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Expects to play limited role Saturday
Anderson (hip) said he's hoping to play 10-15 minutes in Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.
Anderson hasn't played since Feb. 25, but after missing nine games with a sore hip, he appears on track to return to action in a limited role Saturday. Prior to the injury, Anderson had settled into a role of roughly 20-25 minutes per night off the bench, and he'll likely work his way back to a similar workload over the next handful of games as the Rockets gear up for the postseason.
