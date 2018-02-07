Play

Anderson (ankle) is a game-time decision for Wednesday's contest against the Heat, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

As expected, Anderson will opt to test his ankle out in pre-game warmups before deciding if he can give it a go. If he's held out or limited, Luc Mbah a Moute and P.J. Tucker would seemingly garner most of the team's minutes at power forward.

