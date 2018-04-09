Anderson (ankle) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Anderson is set to miss a third straight game, as he's yet to shake a lingering left ankle sprain. Considering the Rockets have already locked up the top overall seed in the Western Conference playoff race, there's certainly a chance Anderson is also held out of the regular-season finale Wednesday as a precaution. That said, tentatively consider him questionable for that contest for the time being. Luc Richard Mbah a Moute and P.J. Tucker should continue to see some added run in the frontcourt.