Hudgins recorded 26 points (10-20 FG, 5-15 3PT, 1-1 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 105-92 Summer League win against the Thunder.

With Jabari Smith and Tari Eason sitting out for rest, the Rockets leaned heavily on Cam Whitmore and Hudgins. Signed to a two-way contract with the Rockets in early July, these are the types of performances we could see from Hudgins in the G League this season as he develops his game.