Hudgins logged 22 points (8-18 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five steals, three assists and two rebounds across 42 minutes during the Vipers' 134-124 win at Birmingham on Sunday.

Since the 2023 All-Star break, Hudgins has averaged 17.0 points and two steals across three games the Vipers have played. Though fellow guard Jalen Lecque has been demoted to a substitute, Hudgins continues to be part of their starting backcourt, which includes Trhae Mitchell now.