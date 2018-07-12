Qi tallied 17 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-12 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 109-102 summer league victory over the Nets.

Qi blocked another three shots Wednesday as he continues to flash his defensive upside. He is putting up some nice numbers and while he is likely never going to find himself as a starting NBA center, he could very well find himself playing as the backup to Clint Capela across multiple games this season, making him an interesting blocks streamer in DFS play.