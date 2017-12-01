Rockets' Zhou Qi: Not on road trip with Rockets
Qi (calf) is not with the Rockets for their upcoming three-game road trip, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With the Rockets on a road trip all next week, Qi will likely remain back in Houston to rehab his sore left calf before re-joining the team upon their return home on Dec. 11. Once fully healthy, however, Qi is expected to return to the G-League where he's seen extended minutes with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
More News
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.