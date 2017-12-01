Qi (calf) is not with the Rockets for their upcoming three-game road trip, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With the Rockets on a road trip all next week, Qi will likely remain back in Houston to rehab his sore left calf before re-joining the team upon their return home on Dec. 11. Once fully healthy, however, Qi is expected to return to the G-League where he's seen extended minutes with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.