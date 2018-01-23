Qi (elbow) has been ruled out for Monday's contest with the Heat, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Qi will miss his tenth consecutive game Monday as he continues to nurse an elbow injury. He's only seen action in 14 games this season -- averaging just 5.4 minutes in those contests -- meaning that he likely won't see much action even when he returns from the injury.

