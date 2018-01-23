Rockets' Zhou Qi: Out for Monday
Qi (elbow) has been ruled out for Monday's contest with the Heat, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Qi will miss his tenth consecutive game Monday as he continues to nurse an elbow injury. He's only seen action in 14 games this season -- averaging just 5.4 minutes in those contests -- meaning that he likely won't see much action even when he returns from the injury.
More News
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...