Rodney McGruder: Hits open market

McGruder was waived by the Heat on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Despite turning in the best season of his career statistically (7.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg over 65 contests), Miami will release McGruder prior to the final two games of the regular season. He won't be eligible to be picked up by another team for the playoffs, as he was cut after the Mar. 1 deadline. Nonetheless, the Heat are hoping he'll be claimed, as that would move the organization under the luxury tax.