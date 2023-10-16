McGruder (concussion) is out for Sunday's exhibition against the Kings, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports reports.
McGruder continues to work through concussion protocol and is considered to be in the "latter stages" of the process. Head coach Steve Kerr is hopeful that McGruder will be able to return at some point during the preseason, his next opportunity to do so being Wednesday against the Kings.
