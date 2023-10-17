McGruder cleared concussion protocol Tuesday, but he won't play in Wednesday's preseason contest against the Kings, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

The Warriors want McGruder to get a scrimmage in before he suits up for game action, so if things go according to plan, he should be back in the mix for Friday's preseason finale against the Spurs. The veteran guard is competing for a depth role during his first season in Golden State.