Lee's second 10-day contract with the Suns expired Tuesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Because he's now completed two 10-day deals with Phoenix, Lee would need to be signed to the 15-man roster or to one of the team's two two-way slots in order to be eligible to play for the Suns moving forward. The third-year point guard has appeared in each of Phoenix's past 10 games while averaging 7.0 points, 3.3 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 0.6 three-pointers in 17.1 minutes per contest, but his playing time has dropped off of late with Chris Paul having returned to full health. Even so, Phoenix could stand to benefit from keeping Lee on hand as backcourt depth, given that Cameron Payne (foot) and Landry Shamet (foot) are out indefinitely along with the fact that Devin Booker (groin) is unlikely to return until at least late in the week.