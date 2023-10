Lee tallied 11 points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nien assists and two rebounds across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 115-107 loss to the Nuggets.

Bradley Beal and Devin Booker took a seat Tuesday, giving Lee a chance to show his stuff as the team's floor manager. Lee will have to contend with newcomers Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen for minutes in the second unit, and while a spot on the team is likely, a trip to the G League may be a possibility based on the team's backcourt depth.