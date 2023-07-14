Lee signed a two-way deal with the Suns on Thursday, Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic reports.

Lee was waived by the Sixers last November, but he latched on with the Suns via a 10-day contract in January. After landing another 10-day deal, he officially signed a two-way contract in February. Lee appeared in 23 contests for Phoenix in 2022-23 and averaged 6.3 points, 2.8 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per game, including a 25-point, 10-assist performance during the regular-season finale.