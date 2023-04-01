Cooper notched 22 points (7-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and a steal across 40 minutes in Friday's loss to Long Island.

The Charge fell short from mounting a fourth-quarter comeback against Long Island, and while Cooper ended with a strong stat line, he struggled with efficiency in a game where Cleveland needed him at his best. He still ended the season as one of the team's best players by a wide margin, though. He averaged 21.3 points and 6.4 assists per game across 25 appearances.