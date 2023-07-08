Cooper logged 27 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3PT, 9-11 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks in 27 minutes of Friday's 101-97 Summer League win over Brooklyn.

Cooper made 13 brief appearances for the Hawks back in the 2021-22 season before joining the Charge in the G-League last season, averaging 22.5 points and 9.0 assists. Cooper's chances of making the Cavaliers are slim after they added Ty Jerome to an already stacked backcourt that includes Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Ricky Rubio and Caris LeVert, but Cooper certainly gave them something to think about Friday.