Cooper had 20 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and six assists across 28 minutes during Sunday's 130-117 loss to the Cavaliers.

Cooper ended his season with a strong offensive performance, scoring at least 20 points for just the third time in his career. With Washington opting to rest players for the final two months of the season, Cooper was able to carve out a regular spot in the rotation down the stretch. With that said, he didn't offer a lot outside of some sporadic performances, averaging 9.1 points and 3.5 assists in 29 games during that span.