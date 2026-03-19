Wizards' Sharife Cooper: Starting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooper is in the starting lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Pistons.
This will be Cooper's first start of the season, and it'll be Bub Carrington, Tre Johnson, Will Riley and Alex Sarr joining him in the first unit for Thursday's game. Per 36 minutes this season, Cooper owns averages of 15.8 points, 5.7 assists and 1.3 triples per contest.
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