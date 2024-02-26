Cooper signed a 10-day deal with the Cavaliers on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

A 2021 second-round pick by Atlanta, Cooper hasn't appeared in an NBA game since his rookie campaign, when he made 13 appearances for the Hawks. He has spent the last two seasons with the G League's Cleveland Charge and averaged 18.1 points on 45.3 percent shooting across 34 appearances for them this season. Outside of Ty Jerome (ankle), Cleveland's backcourt is healthy, so Cooper won't be guaranteed playing time.