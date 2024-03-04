site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Cavaliers' Sharife Cooper: Rejoins parent club
The Cavaliers recalled Cooper from the G League's Cleveland Charge on Sunday.
Cooper will likely provide some emergency depth for the Cavaliers, but his return to the NBA is unlikely to impact the rotation much.
