Labissiere furnished eight points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes in the Capitanes' 122-116 win over Greensboro on Wednesday.

Labissiere entered the first unit for the first time in Mexico City and and acquitted himself very well on the glass, pacing the team in rebounds on the night. Given his prior NBA experience, Labissiere could continue to develop as a dominant frontcourt force as the remainder of the season unfolds.