Labissiere signed a one-year contract with the Kings on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Labissiere will make a return to the organization that drafted him in 2016 after spending last season in the G League. The 27-year-old averaged 8.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.9 blocks in 23.8 minutes per contest (nine games) for Mexico City during the 2022-23 campaign and will likely compete for a bench role behind Domantas Sabonis (thumb).