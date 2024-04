Wesley closed Sunday's 123-95 win over Detroit with 17 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three steals across 30 minutes.

The 17 points were a career high for the second-year guard, while the boards and steals tied his previous highs. Wesley is still struggling to establish himself in the Spurs' backcourt rotation after being the 25th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, but he at least heads into the offseason with a bit of confidence.