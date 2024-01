Wesley finished Wednesday's 140-114 loss to Oklahoma City with 12 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one block in 28 minutes.

Wesley got the start Wednesday against the Thunder for Tre Jones, who was ruled out with a left ankle sprain. It was Wesley's first start of the season, and he ended up producing season highs in points and minutes played. He could see action in the starting lineup Friday against the Trail Blazers if Jones is held out again.