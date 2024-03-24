Wesley ended with 12 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists, one block and two steals over 19 minutes during Saturday's 131-106 loss to Phoenix.

Wesley took advantage of the minutes he saw off the bench in a blowout loss, missing just one shot from the field and ending as one of the few bright spots on a Spurs team that looked overmatched on both ends of the court. Wesley should continue to see minutes off the bench in the final weeks of the regular season, and it wouldn't be surprising if he makes a start here or there. too.