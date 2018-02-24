Spurs' Danny Green: Not on injury report
Green is not on the Spurs' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cavs.
Green was held out of Friday's loss to Denver due to an illness, but his absence from the report indicates that he'll return to availability and, likely, the starting lineup. Over his last six games, Green is averaging 28.0 minutes, which he's translated to 12.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.2 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.
