Spurs' Danny Green: Returns to starting lineup

Green will start at small forward in Sunday's game against Houston, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Green is drawing the start in place of Pau Gasol as the Spurs shift to a smaller lineup against the first-place Rockets. Look for Green to see a slight minutes increase while in the starting lineup.

