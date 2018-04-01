Spurs' Danny Green: Returns to starting lineup
Green will start at small forward in Sunday's game against Houston, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Green is drawing the start in place of Pau Gasol as the Spurs shift to a smaller lineup against the first-place Rockets. Look for Green to see a slight minutes increase while in the starting lineup.
