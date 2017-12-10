Spurs' Danny Green: Upgraded to game-time call

Green (groin) has been upgraded to a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Suns, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Green was recently ruled out for the contest, but he'll apparently now go through warmups before a final decision is made. If Green does end up being ruled out, Brynn Forbes is expected to start in his place. Look for something closer to tip off.

