Spurs' Danny Green: Upgraded to game-time call
Green (groin) has been upgraded to a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Suns, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Green was recently ruled out for the contest, but he'll apparently now go through warmups before a final decision is made. If Green does end up being ruled out, Brynn Forbes is expected to start in his place. Look for something closer to tip off.
More News
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...