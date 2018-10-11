Cunningham had five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, and one assist in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 130-127 loss to the Hawks.

Cunningham was quiet as per usual, failing to take advantage of the extra time afforded to him by LaMarcus Aldridge's rest day. Cunningham is a grinder who gets after it defensively and does a lot of the little things that don't show up in box scores, so relying on him outside of the very deepest leagues is a recipe for disaster.