Graham will start Sunday's game against the Kings.
Graham will draw the start Sunday with three of the five Spurs starters sideline. In six starts this season, Graham has averaged 17.3 points, 5.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds over 29.8 and is an intriguing streaming option.
