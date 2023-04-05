Graham has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a left adductor strain.
It'll be interesting to see if Graham, a four-year vet, returns for either of San Antonio's final two games after Thursday given the Spurs' current record of 20-59. With him on the sidelines for Thursday's game, guys like Tre Jones and Malaki Branham should get all the run they can handle.
