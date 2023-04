Graham (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Graham will miss a third straight game to end the 2022-23 campaign. He split time with the Pelicans and Spurs this season, averaging 7.4 points, 2.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 18.3 minutes across 73 total appearances (eight starts).