The NBA suspended Graham for two games without pay for pleading guilty to a charge of impaired driving.

Graham will miss the first two games of the 2023-24 season due to his offseason legal troubles. The 28-year-old guard was traded from the Hornets to the Spurs last year and averaged 13.0 points, 4.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 26.4 minutes across 20 appearances for San Antonio. Due to the addition of Cameron Payne, Graham is expected to be a depth piece in the backcourt when he returns from his suspension.