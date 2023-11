McDermott notched three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 109-102 loss to the Clippers.

McDermott has scored in single digits in seven straight games and in 12 of the Spurs' first 15 matchups. The sharpshooter is capable of exploding at any point, but he's just not seeing enough usage to be a reliable fantasy option this season.