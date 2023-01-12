Johnson (hamstring) will play and should be expected to start in Wednesday's matchup with the Grizzlies, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.
Johnson will return from a two-game absence due to left hamstring tightness Wednesday after being tabbed as probable for the contest. Keita Bates-Diop will likely see fewer minutes with Johnson active.
